Nominees Announced For BET 2020 Awards

The 2020 BET Music Awards nominations were announced on Monday.

The annual event celebrates excellence in music, film, acting and sports.

According to CNN, Drake, Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion have received the most nominations.

This year's ceremony marks the 20th anniversary of the event and BET's 40th anniversary.

Comedian Amanda Seales is slated to host the show.

The ceremony will air live on CBS and other Viacom networks on Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m.

EST.