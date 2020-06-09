Katy Perry to co-headline Rock The Vote's Democracy Summer 2020 virtual event Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:51s - Published 21 hours ago Katy Perry to co-headline Rock The Vote's Democracy Summer 2020 virtual event Katy Perry and Black Eyed Peas have been announced as the co-headliners for this week's Democracy Summer 2020 virtual concert. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Katy Perry and Black Eyed Peas Set to Headline Rock the Vote’s Democracy Summer Concert: Exclusive In an election year like none other, Rock the Vote is kick-starting its Democracy Summer campaign...

Billboard.com - Published 2 days ago







