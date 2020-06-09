Katy Perry to co-headline Rock The Vote's Democracy Summer 2020 virtual event
Katy Perry and Black Eyed Peas have been announced as the co-headliners for this week's Democracy Summer 2020 virtual concert.
Angel Heart RT @BobDurland: Well it didn't work in 2016...
History will repeat itself!
Trump doesn't need a 'headliner' to get out the vote!
We The… 1 hour ago
Jael Maloney RT @billboard: Exclusive: @katyperry and @bep are set to headline #RockTheVote's Democracy Summer concert https://t.co/WilNWJDeOc 1 hour ago
doctorno RT @EyesOnQ: Katy Perry to Headline Rock the Vote Web Event Featuring Democrat Politicians, Michelle Obama‘s Voter Group https://t.co/CWQx6… 3 hours ago
AddictedTaU RT @cjtruth: Katy Perry to Headline Rock the Vote Web Event Featuring Democrat Politicians, Michelle Obama‘s Voter Group https://t.co/3vrh8… 3 hours ago
Katy Perry and Black Eyed Peas to co-headline pro-voting eventRock the Vote, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering young voters, recently announced their first event of the summer through their “Democracy Summer 2020” initiative.
Katy Perry and Black Eyed Peas to Co-Headline Pro-Voting EventKaty Perry and Black Eyed Peas
to Co-Headline Pro-Voting Event Rock the Vote, a nonprofit dedicated to
empowering young voters, recently announced
their first event of the summer through..
'He's a complete gentleman': Katy Perry gushes over Harry StylesKaty Perry has praised Harry Styles as a "complete gentleman" after he offered to give up his seat on a plane for her.