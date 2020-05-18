Dow Movers: PFE, BA

Global  

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.7%.

Year to date, Boeing has lost about 38.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Pfizer, trading down 1.1%.

Pfizer is lower by about 15.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are McDonald's, trading up 0.6%, and Caterpillar, trading up 5.4% on the day.





