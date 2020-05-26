Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Movers: PFE, AXP

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Dow Movers: PFE, AXP

Dow Movers: PFE, AXP

In early trading on Monday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%.

Year to date, American Express has lost about 22.1% of its value.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

In early trading on Monday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%.

Year to date, American Express has lost about 22.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Pfizer, trading down 7.2%.

Pfizer is lower by about 9.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cisco Systems, trading down 2.7%, and Boeing, trading up 2.1% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DC__MOVERS

Furniture Assembly Experts - DC MD VA Baltimore RT @JAYVERSACE: I might be wrong but isn’t there like a whole underground city under washington dc? ion like dat 21 seconds ago

EquipmentGold

South Gold Equipment 250 Tons MODULAR TRAILER + 8x4 Full Spring Suspension Tractor-Head , 150 Tonnes & 120 Tonnes Lowbed available for s… https://t.co/0XtH7tQMxy 30 seconds ago

DC__MOVERS

Furniture Assembly Experts - DC MD VA Baltimore RT @MUCKWlTCH: BALTIMORE FRIENDS THERES STILL TIME TO DONATE SUPPLIES RT THIS PLEASE https://t.co/G1jTRWUBBs 53 seconds ago

rai_etta

Tongue Daddy I am looking into pricing for movers and it literally makes me siiiiiick. It’s so expensive 🥵 2 minutes ago

StuffKidSaysSF

StuffMyKidSaysSF @realDonaldTrump Schedule your movers! 3 minutes ago

SaiceShoop

Saice Shoop @whoismonday Most of my life I've not owned enough to need movers. I would load up everything in the back of a frie… https://t.co/F6cpTYi8Qg 3 minutes ago

StonksCapital

Stonks Capital Robinhood “Cheap” Index - Rebalance Since Inception: +15.37% Past Week: +3.66% Top Movers 📈 $OGI +3 📈 $LK +3 📈… https://t.co/FLkxCCcssK 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: MSFT, AXP [Video]

Dow Movers: MSFT, AXP

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.6%. Year to date, American Express has lost..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published
Dow Movers: PFE, RTX [Video]

Dow Movers: PFE, RTX

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Raytheon Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Raytheon Technologies..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published