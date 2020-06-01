Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

1 June को होने जा रहे हैं कई बड़े बदलाव
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:49s - Published
1 June को होने जा रहे हैं कई बड़े बदलाव

1 June को होने जा रहे हैं कई बड़े बदलाव

देशभर में 1 जून से कई बड़े बदलाव देखने को मिल सकते हैं.देशभर में 1 जून से वन नेशन वन कार्ड (One Nation, One Ration Card) स्कीम लागू हो जाएगी.

इस स्कीम को देशभर के 20 राज्यों में लागू किया जा रहा है.साथ ही ट्रेन, यूपी रोडवेज बस भी 1 जून से चलेंगी

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

La Liga is back and ready to go!

La Liga is finally set to return after three months without football in Spain due to the global...
Mid-Day - Published

Fact check: PIB busts fake viral message claiming complete lockdown from June 15

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, a viral message claiming complete lockdown...
Mid-Day - Published

Maharashtra will be most affected by Cyclone 'Nisarga', warns IMD

Cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' will affect the coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, more...
Mid-Day - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ox Has a Unicorn Horn [Video]

Ox Has a Unicorn Horn

Occurred on June 29, 2020 / João Pinheiro, Minas Gerais, Brazil Info from Licensor: "Ox with only one horn in the middle of the head."

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:32Published
Nobody attended his graduation, so his teacher did the unexpected [Video]

Nobody attended his graduation, so his teacher did the unexpected

On June 18, Dominique Moore, a teacher and graduation coordinator at Bessemer City High School.took to Facebook to share a story in which he had come across a student who had been lingering on the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:02Published
Dozens queue to receive COVID-19 tests in Paris [Video]

Dozens queue to receive COVID-19 tests in Paris

Dozens were seen queueing on Tuesday (June 30) in Parc de Choisy, Paris after the city announced it will be setting up COVID-19 screening sites.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published