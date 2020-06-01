1 June को होने जा रहे हैं कई बड़े बदलाव

|
|
|
|
1 June को होने जा रहे हैं कई बड़े बदलाव
|
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:49s - Published
1 June को होने जा रहे हैं कई बड़े बदलाव
देशभर में 1 जून से कई बड़े बदलाव देखने को मिल सकते हैं.देशभर में 1 जून से वन नेशन वन कार्ड (One Nation, One Ration Card) स्कीम लागू हो जाएगी.
इस स्कीम को देशभर के 20 राज्यों में लागू किया जा रहा है.साथ ही ट्रेन, यूपी रोडवेज बस भी 1 जून से चलेंगी
|
Related news from verified sources
|
La Liga is finally set to return after three months without football in Spain due to the global...
Mid-Day - Published
|
Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, a viral message claiming complete lockdown...
Mid-Day - Published
|
Cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' will affect the coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, more...
Mid-Day - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Ox Has a Unicorn Horn
Occurred on June 29, 2020 / João Pinheiro, Minas Gerais, Brazil Info from Licensor: "Ox with only one horn in the middle of the head."
Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:32Published
|
Nobody attended his graduation, so his teacher did the unexpected
On June 18, Dominique Moore, a teacher and graduation coordinator at Bessemer City High School.took to Facebook to share a story in which he had come across a student who had been lingering on the..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:02Published
|
Dozens queue to receive COVID-19 tests in Paris
Dozens were seen queueing on Tuesday (June 30) in Parc de Choisy, Paris after the city announced it will be setting up COVID-19 screening sites.
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published
|