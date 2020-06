BLUE LIVES MATTER PAINT JOB.DRIVER KYLE WEATHERMAN DEBUTEDA CAR WITH THE HASHTAG "BLACKTHE BLUE" IN SUPPORT OF POLICEAND FIRST RESPONDERS.THE HOOD OF THE CAMARO HAS ATHIN BLUE LINE FLAG, AN EMBLEMOF THE BLUE LIVES MATTERORGANIZATION WHICH WAS CREATEDTO COUNTER THE BLACKLIVES MATTER MOVEMENT.THIS CAME JUST DAYS AFTER BUBBAWALLACE, NASCAR'S ONLY AFRICANAMERICAN DRIVER, DEBUTED HISCAR WITH A BLACK LIVES MATTERDESIGN.NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELLIS ENCOURAGING A TEAM TO SIGN

Driver Kyle Weatherman debuted a car with the hashtag "back in blue" in support of police and first responders.

Days after Nascar made history with a black lives matter themed car, a competitor responded with his own paint job.

This comes after Bubba Wallace drove a "Black Lives Matter" car during another race recently.