Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag

NASCAR's history is rooted deep within the southern part of the U.S. Confederate flags are often on display at racing tracks.

26-year-old Wallace, NASCAR's only black driver, wants to change that.

At a recent race near Atlanta, the 2018 Daytona 500 runner-up sported a shirt with the words "I Can't Breathe." Bubba Wallace, via CNN Wallace's car will have a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme for an upcoming race at Martinsville Speedway.

Bubba Wallace, via Twitter Two-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin has echoed his sentiment.

Denny Hamlin, via CBS News Back in 2015, ex-NASCAR chairman Brian France attempted to ban Confederate flags at races.

Fierce backlash ensued from Southern-based fans of the sport.

With the current unrest, NASCAR's governing body plans to work harder to address racial injustice.