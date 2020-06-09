Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag

Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag

Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag NASCAR's history is rooted deep within the southern part of the U.S. Confederate flags are often on display at racing tracks.

26-year-old Wallace, NASCAR's only black driver, wants to change that.

At a recent race near Atlanta, the 2018 Daytona 500 runner-up sported a shirt with the words "I Can't Breathe." Bubba Wallace, via CNN Wallace's car will have a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme for an upcoming race at Martinsville Speedway.

Bubba Wallace, via Twitter Two-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin has echoed his sentiment.

Denny Hamlin, via CBS News Back in 2015, ex-NASCAR chairman Brian France attempted to ban Confederate flags at races.

Fierce backlash ensued from Southern-based fans of the sport.

With the current unrest, NASCAR's governing body plans to work harder to address racial injustice.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Bubba Wallace calls on NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, to race Black Lives Matter livery

Bubba Wallace calls on NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, to race Black Lives Matter livery As protests continue around the country, NASCAR's only black full-time driver is speaking out against...
MotorAuthority - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comNYTimes.comThe WrapSeattle TimesIndependent


Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s Only Black Driver, Calls for Confederate Flag Ban at Tracks: ‘Get Them Out of Here’

Bubba Wallace, the first full-time driver in NASCAR's Cup Series since 1971, is calling on the sport...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com


Ban the Confederate flag? NASCAR could see the end of an era

The familiar scene of Confederate flags waved by fans at NASCAR tracks could soon be a relic of...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com




Tweets about this

EdwardP48464217

Edward Parks RT @NPR: Darrell "Bubba" Wallace, the first full-time African-American driver on NASCAR's top circuit in more than 45 years, wants the Conf… 24 seconds ago

BrandsByBry

BRYONNA RT @thejasminebrand: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Bubba Wallace Wants Confederate Flags Banned From Races: They Have No Place For Them! https… 29 seconds ago

Turtl3Up

Kris French RT @SportsCenter: Bubba Wallace spoke out about wanting Confederate flags removed from NASCAR tracks. https://t.co/4clr1fxPcv 3 minutes ago

jimkoziak

James Koziak RT @NBCNews: Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr., the only African American driver in NASCAR's top series, calls on the association to ban Confeder… 12 minutes ago

Klemmkaddidleh1

Klemm kaddidlehopper RT @CBSNews: NASCAR's Bubba Wallace wants sport to get rid of Confederate flags https://t.co/vPyVR2ci4D 20 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's car will feature a Black Lives Matter paint scheme [Video]

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's car will feature a Black Lives Matter paint scheme

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's car will feature a Black Lives Matter paint scheme in tonight's Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:01Published
Nascar could ban confederate flag [Video]

Nascar could ban confederate flag

Nascar fans may no longer be able to wave the confederate flag at races. The sport's only black driver is asking the stock car series to ban the flag from its tracks.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:21Published