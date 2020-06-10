NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties

NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races and venues on Wednesday, formally severing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism.

Nascar is banning all confederate flags at racing events.in a tweet today, the organization says the flag runs contrary to its commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans.the policy also prohibits confederate flags at nascar properties.the ban went into affect ahead of today's cup series' race in martinsville, virginia, where driver bubba wallace raced a car with a 'black lives matter' paint scheme.wallace says the idea for the paint scheme came about on black out tuesday and was excited to have the opportunity to run a hashtag black lives matter car.

Now there's been some backlash against the new policy... with some fans saying they will no longer attend nascar races...