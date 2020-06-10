NASCAR Bans the Display of the Confederate Flag

NASCAR Bans the Display of the Confederate Flag On June 10, NASCAR announced an official ban on the display of the Confederate flag at all of its properties and events.

Their decision comes amid nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd and a growing demand to remove symbols of the Confederacy from public places.

The Confederate flag has long been considered by many as an offensive symbol of white supremacy and a painful reminder of slavery.

In a statement, NASCAR said allowing the flag to continue to fly would go against their intent to provide a “welcoming and inclusive environment” for fans.

NASCAR, via statement The announcement comes just days after NASCAR President Steve Phelps delivered a message to racers in support of the Black community.

Steve Phelps, via CNBC Steve Phelps, via CNBC