NASCAR Bans the Display of the Confederate Flag On June 10, NASCAR announced an official ban on the display of the Confederate flag at all of its properties and events.

Their decision comes amid nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd and a growing demand to remove symbols of the Confederacy from public places.

The Confederate flag has long been considered by many as an offensive symbol of white supremacy and a painful reminder of slavery.

In a statement, NASCAR said allowing the flag to continue to fly would go against their intent to provide a “welcoming and inclusive environment” for fans.

NASCAR, via statement The announcement comes just days after NASCAR President Steve Phelps delivered a message to racers in support of the Black community.

Steve Phelps, via CNBC Steve Phelps, via CNBC

NASCAR's Confederate flag ban a result of Bubba Wallace's leadership

NASCAR's Confederate flag ban a result of Bubba Wallace's leadership Whether Bubba Wallace wins a race or not, he will have a strong legacy in NASCAR after the last four...
FOX Sports - Published

Bubba Wallace praises NASCAR's Confederate flag ban

"Props to NASCAR and everybody involved," Wallace said after the ban. "It creates doors and allows...
CBS News - Published

NASCAR Driver Ray Ciccarelli Says He’s Quitting Over The Confederate Flag Ban

This isn't a great look
Daily Caller - Published



NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags From All Racing Events [Video]

NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags From All Racing Events

NASCAR announced on Wednesday that they are banning the Confederate flag from all racing events. The decision comes amid nationwide and international protests over the May 25th killing of George..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
NASCAR Bans Fan's Confederate Flags At Tracks [Video]

NASCAR Bans Fan's Confederate Flags At Tracks

In the wake of nationwide protests of racism, NASCAR made a major move on Wednesday. NASCAR has decided to ban the Confederate flag from its racetracks and facilities. “The presence of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag [Video]

Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag

Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag NASCAR's history is rooted deep within the southern part of the U.S. Confederate flags are often on display at racing tracks. 26-year-old..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:31Published