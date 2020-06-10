NASCAR Bans the Display
of the Confederate Flag On June 10, NASCAR announced an official
ban on the display of the Confederate flag
at all of its properties and events.
Their decision comes amid nationwide protests over
the killing of George Floyd and a growing demand to
remove symbols of the Confederacy from public places.
The Confederate flag has long been considered
by many as an offensive symbol of white supremacy
and a painful reminder of slavery.
In a statement, NASCAR said allowing the flag
to continue to fly would go against their intent to provide
a “welcoming and inclusive environment” for fans.
NASCAR,
via statement The announcement comes just days after
NASCAR President Steve Phelps delivered a message
to racers in support of the Black community.
Steve Phelps,
via CNBC Steve Phelps,
via CNBC