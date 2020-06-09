Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ray Ciccarelli, NASCAR Driver From Ellicott City, Quits Racing Over Confederate Flag Ban
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Ray Ciccarelli, NASCAR Driver From Ellicott City, Quits Racing Over Confederate Flag Ban

Ray Ciccarelli, NASCAR Driver From Ellicott City, Quits Racing Over Confederate Flag Ban

Ray Ciccarelli, a NASCAR driver from Ellicott City, has decided to quit racing after officials with the sport decided to ban Confederate flags from its properties.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s Only Black Driver, Calls for Confederate Flag Ban at Tracks: ‘Get Them Out of Here’

Bubba Wallace, the first full-time driver in NASCAR's Cup Series since 1971, is calling on the sport...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli quits because the Confederate flag was banned

NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli quits because the Confederate flag was banned NASCAR driver and team owner Ray Ciccarelli announced on Facebook Wednesday that he was leaving the...
MotorAuthority - Published



Tweets about this

RyanECU

Ryan RT @loganreigstad: #UPDATE: I just spoke with Ciccarelli by phone. He told me he had been planning to retire anyway but called the controve… 2 minutes ago

kentchris

The Brother Deschain There, I fixed it, @1010WINS. You’re welcome. TRENDING: White #NASCAR driver [...] quits after Confederate flag b… https://t.co/MWsK2CJTdG 9 minutes ago

old_man_snyder

nick snyder RT @TrumpDefined: Self-proclaimed Racist no longer willing to drive in a meaningless circle for 3 hours. https://t.co/VW4X8MwOA2 11 minutes ago

LeeBurnsTexas

Lee Burns RT @ItsMeDoublEE: #NASCAR Truck driver/owner Ray Ciccarelli says he won’t continue in NASCAR after this year. I commend Ray for coming out… 12 minutes ago

SuperFanSpecK99

Keith E. Moore RT @HoCoTimes: Ellicott City native and NASCAR Truck Series driver and owner Ray Ciccarelli said Wednesday that he will be quitting NASCAR… 15 minutes ago

Teesa_Michele

𝓣𝓮𝓮𝓼𝓪_𝓜𝓲𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓵𝓮 I saw Ellicott City trending and thought it flooded there again from all the rain we have had in Maryland in the la… https://t.co/Wnmm84ixp7 16 minutes ago

_ItsIsaac_

SLOWFACE RT @ksatnews: NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli quitting after sport bans Confederate flag from its races, venues https://t.co/Ft3tNLcgxg 17 minutes ago

rgthenascarfan

rafa the nascar fan RT @wjz: Ray Ciccarelli, a NASCAR driver from Ellicott City, has decided to quit racing after officials with the sport decided to ban Confe… 20 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

NASCAR Bans the Display of the Confederate Flag [Video]

NASCAR Bans the Display of the Confederate Flag

NASCAR Bans the Display of the Confederate Flag On June 10, NASCAR announced an official ban on the display of the Confederate flag at all of its properties and events. Their decision comes amid..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published
Nascar bans confederate flag from events [Video]

Nascar bans confederate flag from events

Nascar has announced it is banning confederate flags at all events and properties. They say they are doing this to provide a more welcoming and inclusive environment.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags From All Racing Events [Video]

NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags From All Racing Events

NASCAR announced on Wednesday that they are banning the Confederate flag from all racing events. The decision comes amid nationwide and international protests over the May 25th killing of George..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published