Ray Ciccarelli, NASCAR Driver From Ellicott City, Quits Racing Over Confederate Flag Ban
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Ray Ciccarelli, a NASCAR driver from Ellicott City, has decided to quit racing after officials with the sport decided to ban Confederate flags from its properties.
Katie Johnston reports.
