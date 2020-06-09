Ray Ciccarelli, NASCAR Driver From Ellicott City, Quits Racing Over Confederate Flag Ban

Ray Ciccarelli, a NASCAR driver from Ellicott City, has decided to quit racing after officials with the sport decided to ban Confederate flags from its properties.

NASCAR driver and team owner Ray Ciccarelli announced on Facebook Wednesday that he was leaving the...

Bubba Wallace, the first full-time driver in NASCAR's Cup Series since 1971, is calling on the sport...

