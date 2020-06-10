REACTION: NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag

Wait for the next step."

Nascar is getting ready to bring back fans however, nascar has also made the decision to begin race days without the confederate flag i talked with nascar driver tommy joe martins about the recent change...he says this is change has been a long time coming "the thing i realized is regardless of how you feel about it, when somebody notices that flag it generally gives them a certain feeling and it's not always a good one.

Regardless of what it means to you, it means something else to somebody else and first impressions matter here.

I think nascar realized--you know if we have a bunch of confederate flags flying around on the infield, to somebody that doesn't know the difference, what's their first instinct going to be when they see all of those?

Mayve then we already lost them.

They're just trying to make it a place where