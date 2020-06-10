Global  

NASCAR bans confederate flags at events
In the wake of nationwide protests against racism, NASCAR moved Wednesday to ban the Confederate flag from its racetracks and facilities.

NASCAR on Wednesday announced they would ban the presence of the confederate flag at all of its racing events and properties going forward.

In a statement, NASCAR said: “The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry." This decision comes the same day U.S. President Donald Trump refused to rename military bases named after Confederate commanders, saying on Twitter: "These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage" NASCAR becomes the latest sports organization to respond to nationwide protests over the treatment of Black people in America following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis who died following a knee to the neck by a police officer that was caught on tape.



