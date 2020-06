Nascar: Noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published 9 minutes ago Nascar: Noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage A noose was found in a garage at the Talladega super-speedway overnight. The garage belonged to Bubba Wallace, Nascar's only black driver. Nascar said they are outraged and launching an investigation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend OVERNIGHT.THE DRIVER-- BUBBA WALLACE ISNASCAR'S ONLY BLACK DRIVER.NASCAR SAID IN A STATEMENT -THEY ARE ANGRY AND OUTRAGED -AND HAVE LAUNCHED ANINVESTIGATION.WALLACE SAYS - THIS SERVES ASREMINDER OF HOW MUCH FURTHER WEHAVE TO GO--- BUT HE WONT BACKDOWN AND WILL CONTINUE TO STANDFOR WHAT HE BELIEVES IN.THIS COMES LESS THAN TWO WEEKSAFTER NASCAR BANNED CONFEDERATEFLAGS FROM ITS EVENTS.HOWEVER SOME STILL WAVED THEFLAG OUTSIDE THE SUPERSPEEDWAYON SUNDAY.THREE MONTHS AFTER BREONNATAYLOR WAS SHOT INSIDE HER OWN











