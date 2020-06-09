NASCAR banning Confederate flags

NASCAR will ban the Confederate flag from all racing events.

U-t-c.

To racing, where bubba wallace will be running the "black lives matter" paint scheme tonight when nascar races at martinsvillle.

Wallace is the only african- american driver on nascar's premiere circuit.

He said earlier this week that nascar needs to get rid of its association with the confederate flag to better promote racial diversity.

Today, nascar announced they are now banning the confederate flag at all racing events.

S-e-c media