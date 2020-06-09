NASCAR banning Confederate flags

Global  

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
NASCAR will ban the Confederate flag from all racing events.
To racing, where bubba wallace will be running the "black lives matter" paint scheme tonight when nascar races at martinsvillle.

Wallace is the only african- american driver on nascar's premiere circuit.

He said earlier this week that nascar needs to get rid of its association with the confederate flag to better promote racial diversity.

Today, nascar announced they are now banning the confederate flag at all racing events.

NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Calls for Confederate Flag Ban at Racetracks

NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Calls for Confederate Flag Ban at Racetracks NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace called out the organization today for its longstanding approval of...
The Wrap - Published


Ban the Confederate flag? NASCAR could see the end of an era

The familiar scene of Confederate flags waved by fans at NASCAR tracks could soon be a relic of...
Seattle Times - Published


Bubba Wallace to race with Black Lives Matter livery, stands against Confederate flag now banned by NASCAR

As protests continue around the country, NASCAR's only black full-time driver is speaking out against...
MotorAuthority - Published




DeRonHQ

DeRon RT @KwikWarren: If NASCAR can afford to risk losing fans because of banning Confederate flags, the NFL can afford to risk losing fans by ap… 18 seconds ago

DJT20209

DJT2020 RT @Sam2323_43433: Should NASCAR Be BOYCOTTED For Banning CONFEDERATE Flags ⁉️⁉️⁉️ 42 seconds ago

gigpresto

Terry Crescimanno RT @secupp: Bubba Wallace, finishing 11th, in a Black Lives Matter car, on the day @Nascar announces it’s banning confederate flags...is a… 2 minutes ago

AviTCboy

Avier Silverio RT @CNN: JUST IN: NASCAR has announced that it is banning the flying of Confederate flags at its races https://t.co/ASeJsbZaD4 2 minutes ago

anetworker5

ᴬᴺᴱᵀᵂᴼᴿᴷᴱᴿ RT @AliVelshi: Congrats, ⁦@NASCAR⁩, For banning Confederate flags at your events. Glad you didn’t rush into this decision. https://t.co/0… 3 minutes ago

TroywiththeHemi

Troy T RT @abundantlybeing: @ReignOfApril @NASCAR Bubba Wallace has Black Lives Matter on his car. He was the one that requested banning the confe… 4 minutes ago

Mc13ride

David McBride I guess good on @NASCAR for banning confederate flags in 2020. They could’ve taken that leap anytime in the last 72… https://t.co/eG9kIs2fOa 4 minutes ago


NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags, Pelosi Calls For Removal Of Statues; Trump Pushes Back On Renaming Army Installations [Video]

NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags, Pelosi Calls For Removal Of Statues; Trump Pushes Back On Renaming Army Installations

NASCAR today banned the use of the Confederate flag and Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for the removal of all 11 Confederate statues in D.C., but President Trump pushed back on calls to rename Army..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:45Published
NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag From Its Races And Properties [Video]

NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag From Its Races And Properties

NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races and properties on Wednesday, formally distancing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism that had been a familiar sight at stock..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:30Published
NASCAR Bans Fan's Confederate Flags At Tracks [Video]

NASCAR Bans Fan's Confederate Flags At Tracks

In the wake of nationwide protests of racism, NASCAR made a major move on Wednesday. NASCAR has decided to ban the Confederate flag from its racetracks and facilities. “The presence of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published