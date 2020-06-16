Indian Army gave befitting reply to Chinese Army, unfortunately lost 3 jawans: JP Nadda

While addressing at 'Kerala Jan Samvad Rally' via video conferencing in the national capital on June 16, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda said, "Borders of India will remain intact and are intact under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During de-escalation process that was underway in Galwan Valley in Ladakh, a violent face-off took place with Chinese Army." "Indian Army gave befitting reply.

Unfortunately, we lost our 3 army men," he added.

"I can assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi, India's territorial integrity will not be compromised.

We now have the political will and our Army is fully equipped to take on any adversary.

Nobody can cast any ill eye on Modi's India," BJP president further stated.