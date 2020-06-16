Global  

Prince William Thanks Ambulance Workers in First Royal Public Outing Amid COVID-19
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Prince William Thanks Ambulance Workers in First Royal Public Outing Amid COVID-19

Prince William Thanks Ambulance Workers in First Royal Public Outing Amid COVID-19

Prince William used his first public appearance since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold to thank ambulance drivers working in the U.K.

