Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Celebrate North West Birthday In Wyoming
Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Kylie Jenner & Stormi Celebrate North West Birthday In Wyoming

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Celebrate North West Birthday In Wyoming

Kylie Jenner and Stormi celebrate North West birthday with the Kardashian family in Wyoming.

Plus, Does Scott Disick want Sofia Richie back?

#KylieJenner #TravisScott #KimKardashian

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner hails daughter Stormi her 'remedy for everything' [Video]

Kylie Jenner hails daughter Stormi her 'remedy for everything'

Kylie Jenner has shared a sweet snap of her hugging her daughter Stormy on Instagram and admitted the tot is her "remedy for everything".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:35Published
Kylie Jenner Praises Ex Travis Scott in Birthday Post [Video]

Kylie Jenner Praises Ex Travis Scott in Birthday Post

Kylie Jenner Praises Ex Travis Scott in Birthday Post Scott turned 28 years old on April 30. Jenner, who shares daughter Stormi with the "Sicko Mode" rapper, praised him on Instagram for being..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published
Kylie Jenner praises ex Travis Scott in birthday post [Video]

Kylie Jenner praises ex Travis Scott in birthday post

The rapper is now 28-years-old, and on his special day, his ex Kylie Jenner made a post praising the star.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:39Published