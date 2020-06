Drowning Is A Leading Cause Of Death For Young Children. Here's How To Keep Them Safe

Between 2015 and 2017, an average of 379 children in the US drowned in a pool every year — most of them at home.

According to HuffPost, drowning is a leading cause of death of children aged one through four.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says more drownings may occur this summer as children remain at home throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AAP recommends surrounding the pool with a four-sided fence, and a self-closing and self-latching gate.