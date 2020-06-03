Global  

Drowning accident takes life of 2 year old girl
Deputies said the girl had been out front playing basketball with her family.
Re-open.

But first... we begin this evening with breaking news.

The vermillion county sheriff has just released information about a drowning.

A two year old girl died last night in universal.

Her mother found her in a backyard swimming pool.

The family noticed she was missing and began searching for her.

That's when her mother found her in the above ground pool.

Her father began c-p-r... but he and the emergency workers were not able to save her.

Drowning is the single leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4... it's also one of the top causes of death for teens.

The american academy of pediatrics is concerned there will be an increase in child drownings.

That's because right now... many families are spending more time at home due to the pandemic.

Researchers say ... almost 70-percent of drownings in younger kids occur in pools when it's "not" swim time.

Having a fence around the pool with a locked gate can help keep children away.

Other protections around water include emptying bathtubs and wading pools immediately after use... and having constant, attentive adult supervision.

