Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Runners still looking forward to participating in virtual Boilermaker
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Runners still looking forward to participating in virtual Boilermaker

Runners still looking forward to participating in virtual Boilermaker

The 19,000 participants of the Boilermaker Road Race, between the 5K and 15K races, will have a different look on race day.

However, many will try to keep their race routine the same.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Be left to their own devices - to a certain extent - to complete the event.

Here with reaction from those who hit the pavement each year on boilermaker sunday - sports director spencer davidson live in studio.

Kristen - for 19,000 participants between the 15k and 5k - it's certainly not what they signed up for when they original registered...but for those i talked to - they're looking to make the best of it.

Nats: go!

"boilermaker for life, it's a no brainer..."

For those who participate in the boilermaker road race - the path to the finish will look very different this year.

While it may be disappointing to some - others say it is a tough but necessary decision.

.

None .

None joe wilczynski: i think the boilermaker got it right... though not being run in its traditional sense - the 43rd boilermaker will have its own place in the long history of the race for those who have been there from the beginning.

Joe wilcynski: even with this year's unusual circumstances - the familiar feeling of accomplishment will remain the same.

Rochelle ferro: a big part of the race - of course - is the community support for the runners.

Without the streets lined - it'll be strange but the outlook doesn't have to be grim.

Rochelle ferro: next year it's going to be bigger and better and i'm excited.

It's something that i'm looking forward to.

> different feel - but if you run that difference...nothing to scoff at.

Coming up at six - we'll hear from runners about how this will





Tweets about this

polaricex

Jeffy McJeffFace @SpeedwayRunClub @indymonumental I’m so looking forward to running my first @indymonumental. Well the half, but s… https://t.co/bxCKuKQrSS 5 days ago

runners_blue

Blue Light Runners RT @MrMrsAwesome17: Grateful another donation just landed for £120. Training still going well and looking forward to reaching the £2k targe… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Runners' training plans won't change for virtual Boilermaker announcement [Video]

Runners' training plans won't change for virtual Boilermaker announcement

The 19,000 participants of the Boilermaker Road Race, between the 5K and 15K races, will have a different look on race day. However, many will try to keep their race routine the same.

Credit: WKTVPublished
Go the Distance goes virtual [Video]

Go the Distance goes virtual

The annual training program for first-time Boilermaker runners, will also go virtual after organizers announced the event would be held virtually this year.

Credit: WKTVPublished