However, many will try to keep their race routine the same.

The 19,000 participants of the Boilermaker Road Race, between the 5K and 15K races, will have a different look on race day.

Runners still looking forward to participating in virtual Boilermaker

Be left to their own devices - to a certain extent - to complete the event.

Runners hit the pavement each year on boilermaker sunday.

For 19,000 participants between the 15k and 5k - it's certainly not what they signed up for when they original registered...but for those i talked to - they're looking to make the best of it.

Nats: go!

"boilermaker for life, it's a no brainer..."

For those who participate in the boilermaker road race - the path to the finish will look very different this year.

While it may be disappointing to some - others say it is a tough but necessary decision.

None joe wilczynski: i think the boilermaker got it right... though not being run in its traditional sense - the 43rd boilermaker will have its own place in the long history of the race for those who have been there from the beginning.

Joe wilcynski: even with this year's unusual circumstances - the familiar feeling of accomplishment will remain the same.

Rochelle ferro: a big part of the race - of course - is the community support for the runners.

Without the streets lined - it'll be strange but the outlook doesn't have to be grim.

Rochelle ferro: next year it's going to be bigger and better and i'm excited.

It's something that i'm looking forward to.

> different feel - but if you run that difference...nothing to scoff at.

