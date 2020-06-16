Runners still looking forward to participating in virtual Boilermaker

|
Be left to their own devices - to a certain extent - to complete the event.
Here with reaction from those who hit the pavement each year on boilermaker sunday - sports director spencer davidson live in studio.
Kristen - for 19,000 participants between the 15k and 5k - it's certainly not what they signed up for when they original registered...but for those i talked to - they're looking to make the best of it.
Nats: go!
"boilermaker for life, it's a no brainer..."
For those who participate in the boilermaker road race - the path to the finish will look very different this year.
While it may be disappointing to some - others say it is a tough but necessary decision.
None joe wilczynski: i think the boilermaker got it right... though not being run in its traditional sense - the 43rd boilermaker will have its own place in the long history of the race for those who have been there from the beginning.
Joe wilcynski: even with this year's unusual circumstances - the familiar feeling of accomplishment will remain the same.
Rochelle ferro: a big part of the race - of course - is the community support for the runners.
Without the streets lined - it'll be strange but the outlook doesn't have to be grim.
Rochelle ferro: next year it's going to be bigger and better and i'm excited.
It's something that i'm looking forward to.
> different feel - but if you run that difference...nothing to scoff at.
Coming up at six - we'll hear from runners about how this will
