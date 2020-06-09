People are calling for the president of the Lowndes county board of supervisors, Harry Sanders to resign after his comments on slavery and racial issues

Sanders quote roll vo in monitor people are calling for the president of the lowndes county board of supervisors, harry sanders to resign after his comments on slavery and racial issues// a quote from today's commercial dispatch by harry sanders reads in part..."whoever owned them, took care of them, fed them and closed them."

It also stated, "slaves didn't have to do anything."

The comments come a day after the board of supervisors voted against a motion to move a confederate statue to the friendship cemetery.

A place where confederate and union soldiers are buried.

The lowndes county naacp is asking for sanders to step down from his position.

Tonight the columbus city council had a monthly meeting and mayor smith and one councilman says what sanders said cuts deep.

Scott move back to anchor desk " that's a slap in the face for every black citizen in the city of columbus and lowndes county for an elected official to make racist statements like that.

It's time out for it.

I hope the citizens within the city of columbus both black and white stuff up to the plate and say enough is enough.

We're tired of this nonsense, this foolishness to make this racist comments.

" " it shows the divisiveness and as a black citizen as christian and every white american that is a christian should be condemning what he said.

" i spoke with harry sanders today on the phone and he told me he had no comment on what he told the commercial dispatch.

I also spoke with supervisor trip hariston who says he doesn't agree with what sanders said.

Haristson, holliman and sanders were the three supervisors who voted against moving the confederate monument.