Top 20 Most Rewatched Scenes in Superhero Movies Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 20:21s - Published 5 days ago Top 20 Most Rewatched Scenes in Superhero Movies Great moments of superhero cinema to the rescue! For this list, we’ll be looking at moments in superhero films that fans come back to again and again, be it for their entertainment value, their emotional resonance, or the spectacular action. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Great moments of superhero cinema to the rescue! For this list, we’ll be looking at moments in superhero films that fans come back to again and again, be it for their entertainment value, their emotional resonance, or the spectacular action. Our countdown includes Joker’s Introduction, Thor Brings the Thunder, Dr. Manhattan’s Transformation, Logan’s Death, “I’m Batman!”, and more!







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Disturbing V for Vendetta Moments



Remember, remember...just how disturbing this film is. For this list, we’ll be looking at some of the most upsetting, uncomfortable and dark scenes from the 2005 dystopian comic book movie, “V for.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:31 Published 4 days ago Top 10 Teen Movies with the Most Outrageous Fashion



The teen movies with the most outrageous fashion certainly made statements. For this list, we’re looking at the boldest and most memorable styles from our favorite teen movies. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:36 Published 5 days ago Top 10 Movies Ruined in the Editing Room



These films had the potential to be fantastic… until they faced a particularly harsh editor. For this list, we’ll be looking at those legendary behind-the-scenes debacles, disagreements, and.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:17 Published 6 days ago