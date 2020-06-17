Reynolds on Police Reform

As the president makes national recommendatio ns ?

Katie... i caught up with governor kim reynolds this afternoon in northwoods... where she was touring a food shelf bringing awareness to food insecurity.

She didn't want to talk about the trump administration or his latest efforts to banish police brutality.

"* she preferred to tell me what the state of iowa is doing to tackle it.

"* the iowa state legislature brought both sides of the political aisle to walk through police reform.

"talking about certification and decertification , talking about banning for the most part the use of chokeholds, talking about allowing the attorney general to have additional privileges in the death of an iowan.

The fact that we were able in 3 days to sit down with leaders from both parties in my office and talk about what we could agree on and how important it was to do something."

Reynolds signed that bill friday putting tougher restrictions on chokeholds and preventing police officers fired for misconduct from being hired in the hawkeye state.

Gov.

Reynolds visit to northwood was part of her 99

"*county tour.