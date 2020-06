Pamela Parris, Damian Gilliams: Sebastian city council members arrested on crimes stemming from 'secret meeting'

Two Sebastian city council members have been arrested on criminal charges related to their involvement in an illegal meeting in April where they tried to remove multiple top city officials from their positions.

ILLEGAL MEETING - LOOKING TOREMOVE MULTIPLE CITYOFFICIALS.

THEY TURNEDTHEMSELVES IN TO THE INDIANRIVER COUNTY JAIL TONIGHT.MEGHAN MCROBERTS IS AT THEJAIL AND HAS THE LATEST ONWHAT THIS INVESTIGATIONUNCOVERED.<< BOTH PAMELA PARRIS ANDDAMIAN GILLIAMS ARE FACINGMISDEMEANOR CHARGES ACCUSED OFVIOLATING SUNSHINE LAWSLYING TO INVESTIGATORS.

ITADDING FUEL TO THE FIRE FOR ALOCAL GROUP TRYING TO RECALLTHESE TWO COUNCIL MEMBERS, ANDA THIRD WHO ATTENDED THATMEETING.

PKG NATS 00:00:17:48“THIS WAS AN ATTEMPTED COUP BYDON JUNTA” FOR NEARLY TWOMONTHS& SEBASTIAN COUNCILMANDAMIEN GILLIAMS HAS CLAIMED HEDID NOTHING WRONG ON APRIL22&.

EVEN HOLDING A PRESSCONFERENCE TO CLAIM HISINNOCENCE ONE DAY AFTER HE WASACCUSED OF ATTENDING ANILLEGAL MEETING ALONG WITHCOMMISSIONERS PAMELA PARRISAND CHARLES MAUTI& TO TRY TOFIRE MULTIPLE TOP CITYOFFICIALS.

NOW INVESTIGATORSWITH THE STATE ATTORNEYOFFICE SAY THEY BROKE THE LAW.GILLIAMS- IS CHARGED WITHTHREE SUNSHINE LAW VIOLATIONSFOR ATTENDING THIS MEETING,AND DISUSSING CITY BUSINESS INPRIVATE.

HEWITH LYING TO INVESTIGATORS&SUCH AS SAYING HE ONLY CALLEDPARRIS ONCE BEFORE THISMEETING& BUT PHONE RECORDSSHOW NINE CALLS WITH PARRIS&AND A CALL TO CHARLES MAUTIBEFORE THE MEETING.

PARRIS ISALSO CHARGED WITH A SUNSHINELAW VIOLATION FOR ATTENDING,AND FOR ALSO LYING TOINVESTIGATORS .

MAUTI HAS BEENCOOPERATING WITH INVESTIGATORSSO HE IS ONLY FACING CIVILCHARGES.

08:43:02;10“ITEXCITING ONLY TO THE FACT THATWE CAN SEE THE STATE ATTORNEYIS TAKING THE CHARGES, THETHINGS THEY DID SERIOUSLY.

ITGIVES A LEVEL OF HONESTY TOWHAT WENUNN IS HELPING HEAD UP ARECALL EFFORT TO REMOVE THETHREE COUNCIL MEMBERS FROMOFFICE.

ALREADY COLLECTINGMORE THAN ENOUGH SIGNATURESFOR THE FIRST ROUND OF THERECALL PROCESS& BY THE END OFTHE WEEK- THEY CAN STARTCOLLECTING THE SECOND PHASE OFSIGNED PETITIONS.

08:44:59;27"WE HAVE 60 DAYS TO COLLECT15% OF SIGNATURES WHICH ISABOUT 3,000 SIGNATURES.

ONCEWE SUBMIT THOSE THEY WILLEITHER RESIGN OR WE GET ARECALL ELECTION” MAUTI HASAPOLOGIZED FOR HIS ACTIONSBUT NUNN STILL SAYS THE CITYNEEDS A CLEAN SWEEP.

LOOKLIVETAG: NUNN SAYS TONIGHT THEYALSO STARTED A LETTER WRITINGCAMPAIGN TO STATE LAWMAKERSAND THE GOVERNOR ASKING THEMTO SUSPEND THE COUNCIL MEMBERSAS A RESULT OF THESE CHARGES.MM NC 5