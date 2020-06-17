PG&E Indictment Breakdown Part 1

District Attorney Mike Ramsey held a news conference on PG&E's guilty plea on Tuesday where he discussed the newly released indictment report.

After months of investigations, a group of jurors found enough evidence to indict pg&e with with 85 felony counts.

The company plead guilty to all of them.

The camp fire the tower was also dismantled and officials took portions for evidence.

Forensic analysis revealed significant wear and a prior repair which helped prove pg&es guilt.

The grand jury met in secrecy for a year, heard almost 100 witnesses and reviewed approximately 1,600 exhibits before returning the indictment.

The court sentencing options are limited.

As a corporation pg&e cannot be incarcerated and pg&e has indicated that it will decline probation.

The only punishment available to the court is to fine pg&e.

The california attorney general and fbi evidence team also assisted with the investigation.

