Health Headlines - 6-16-20 Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 01:14s - Published on June 17, 2020 Health Headlines - 6-16-20 In today's health headlines we talk about how there are billions that have underlying health issues that can put them at risk for having severe COVID-19 complications. An inexpensive steroid drug is showing that it can help some people with COVID-19. Research shows that people under the age of 20 are 1/2 as likely to catch COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WORLD'S POPULATION HAS AT LEASTONEUNDERLYING HEALTH CONDITION..THAT PUTS THEM AT RISK FOR ASEVERE CASE OFCOVID-19.RESEARCHERS FROM COLUMBIAUNIVERSITY LOOKED AT DATA FROM1-HUNDRED-88COUNTRIES.THEY FOUND... ONE-POINT-SEVENBILLION PEOPLE ... HAVECARDIOVASCULARDISEASE.. CHRONIC KIDNEYDISEASE.. DIABETES OR CHRONICRESPIRATORY DISEASE.ALL OF THESE CONDITIONS HAVEBEEN SHOWN TO INCREASE THE RISKOF SEVERECOVID-19 FOR THOSE WHO BECOMEINFECTED.AN INEXPENSIVE DRUG IS SHOWINGPROMISE... IN THE FIGHT AGAINSTCOVID-19.SCIENTISTS IN ENGLAND SAY.. ASTEROID CALLED DEXA-METHASONEGREATLY IMPROVESSURVIVAL RATES IN PATIENTS WITHSEVERE SYMPTOMS.. STUDYRESULTS RELEASED THIS MORNING...SHOW LOW DOSES OF THE DRUGREDUCED DEATHS BY ABOUT ATHIRD.. AMONG PATIENTS ONVENTILATORS.RESEARCHERS SAY.. IT'S THE ONLYDRUG SO FAR... THAT'S BEEN SHOWNTO SAVE LIVES.HOWEVER -- DEXA-METHASONE DIDNOT APPEAR TO HELP PATIENTSWHO WERELESS ILL.PEOPLE UNDER THE AGE OF 20...ARE HALF AS LIKELY TO CATCHCOVID-19.THAT'S ACCORDING TO A NEW STUDYPUBLISHED IN THE JOURNAL...NATURE MEDICINE.THE RESEARCH... USEDTRANSMISSION MODELS TO ESTIMATEDISEASE SUSCEPTIBILITY... ANDTHE RELATION OF AGE TO CASES.THEY BELIEVE... CLINICALSYMPTOMS MANIFEST IN ONLY AROUND21-PERCENT OFTEN TO 19-YEAR OLDS.THAT RISES TO AROUND69-PERCENT... IN PEOPLE 70 ANDOLDER.







