'Safe and Sane' fireworks on sale this weekend

AMERICAN INDEPENDANCE.AND EXPERTS EXPECT - IT WILL BEA BUSY YEAR FOR VENDORS.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY IS LIVE AT HOME - - TOTELL US WHY SO MANY PEOPLE WILLCREATE THEIR OWN LIGHT SHOWSTHIS YEAR.SEAN?ALICIA - IT'S GOING TO BE A BIGYEAR FOR AT-HOME DISPLAYS.MAINLY BECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUS - KEEPING PEOPLEAWAY FROM CROWDS AND CANCELLINGSOME LARGE OUTDOOR DISPLAYS.IN FACT - THE AMERICANPYROTECHNICS ASSOCIATION SAYSTHIS WILL BE A RECORD YEAR FORAT HOME FIREWORKS SALES.AN ORLANDO HEALTH STUDY FOUNDTWO FIFTHS OF ALL AMERICANSWILL BUY THEIR OWN FIREWORKS -- WITH 16 PERCENT NAMINGCORONAVIRUS RELATED SHOWCANCELLATIONS AS THE REASON.THAT HAS HEALTH OFFICIALSWORRIED THEY WILL SEE AN UPTICKIN FIREWORKS RELATED INJURIESLIKE SERIOUS BURNS - LOSS OFFINGERS - - OR EVEN BLINDINGAND DEATH AS UNTRAINED PEOPLEHANDLE THEIR OWN EXPLOSIVES.ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY RESIDENTELIZABETH GIBSON SAYS ALLFIREWORKS SHOULD BE TREATEDWITH RESPECT - - EVEN THOSEPEOPLE GENERALLY CONSIDERSAFER.

LIKE SPARKLERS.ELIZABETH GIBSON/ORTHOPEDICSURGERY RESIDENT "THEY CANACTUALLY REACH TEMPERATURES OFOVER 2,000 DEGREES WHICH ISENOUGH TO MELT METAL ANDCERTAINLY CAN MELT YOURCLOTHING, YOUR SKIN, ANY OTHERTISSUE LIKE THAT."TO STAY AS SAFE AS POSSIBLE -NEVER HOLD A FIREWORK AFTERIT HAS BEEN LIT - ALWAYS KEEPA BUCKET OF WATER AND HOSEAROUND - DON'T DRINK ALCOHOL -DON'T ALLOW KIDS TO USEFIREWORKS WITHOUT SUPERVISION -- AND BE SURE TO SOAK YOURFIREWORKS BEFORE THROWING THEMOUT.EVEN AFTER THEY'VE BEEN FIRED -THEY CAN STILL SMOULDER ANDCAUSE A FIRE.TO PROTECT YOURSELF AND OTHERS- - BE SURE ONLY TO USE THELEGAL SAFE AND SANE FIREWORKS.ANYTHING THAT FLIES UP IN THEAIR OR EXPLODES - - IS LIKELYILLEGAL.IF YOU WANT A FULL LIST OF THEBIG SHOWS THAT ARE STILL ON SOYOU CAN LEAVE IT TO THEPROFESSIONALS - HEAD ON OVER TOOUR WEBSITE - KTNV DOT COM.CRACK DOWN ON ILLEGAL FIREWORKSAS