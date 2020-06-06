Global  

Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina candle gets an orgasmic upgrade
Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina candle gets an orgasmic upgrade
Gwyneth Paltrow's latest Goop candle smells like her orgasm.
Gwyneth Paltrow is, regrettably, at it again – this time selling a candle scented ‘like her orgasm’

Gwyneth Paltrow has released a follow-up to her infamous vagina candle, and this time it apparently...
PinkNews - Published

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She's Releasing Another Risque Candle!

Gwyneth Paltrow is keeping the risque candle scents coming. After making headlines with her “This...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph




jeanettecoon

Jeanette Coon RT @IWedFred: Gwyneth has now captured the smell of her orgasm. If you love her***candle, this one takes that old tuna scent up a not… 47 minutes ago

MarJerge

Mar Jerge How stupid are people to buy a $75 candle??? Gwyneth Paltrow Releases ’This Smells Like My Orgasm’ Candle, may sel… https://t.co/OAYGR27cPY 2 hours ago

HarvelaHarvey

Harvey GarfShtein @Claire_Voltaire I’m confused . One minute it smells like her***. Now her orgasm . What next ? Her tuchus? Chr… https://t.co/JjQ3yzCcSH 2 hours ago

glamourmag

Glamour Gwyneth Paltrow reveals the true story behind that $75***candle (which is back in stock, BTW.) https://t.co/TY35Z6Ykdy 2 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Gwyneth Paltrow is, regrettably, at it again – this time selling a candle scented 'like her orgasm' https://t.co/0kLrPwWJqu 2 hours ago

PamplinFilmCo

Pamplin Film Company RT @TMZ: Gwyneth's 14-year-old son Moses shocks Jimmy Fallon by crashing their interview to say hello -- plus, Apple is 16 and driving!?! (… 2 hours ago

JohnBechard

Uncle Fa RT @FatBottomGirl1: Not to be outdone by Gwyneth Paltrow, I've come out with my own "smells like my vagina" candle. It has notes of dust mo… 3 hours ago

DTSiNtheist

Lleo Donald #PG13Insults "I don't need to buy a candle to smell Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina." - Bubba Gump 3 hours ago


Gwyneth Paltrow discussed divorce with holistic dentist [Video]

Gwyneth Paltrow discussed divorce with holistic dentist

Gwyneth Paltrow discussed her divorce from Chris Martin with a holistic dentist, who taught her and her two children how to "heal" following the split.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:46Published
Gwyneth Paltrow: Quarantine has given me a 'new perspective' [Video]

Gwyneth Paltrow: Quarantine has given me a 'new perspective'

Gwyneth Paltrow says quarantine has given her a "new perspective" on life.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:34Published
'Every morning without fail': Gwyneth Paltrow drinks a 'superpowder' for her youthful looks [Video]

'Every morning without fail': Gwyneth Paltrow drinks a 'superpowder' for her youthful looks

Gwyneth Paltrow starts off each day by drinking a skin superpowder, packed with Vitamin C and E and coenzyme Q10.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published