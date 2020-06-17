Search For Galleria Dallas Shooter Continues



Tweets about this TriBot RT @Ravagiing: Update from prev: REF: Dallas Galleria Mall. Update: • 1 shot - condition unknown • Active search • NOT an active sh… 13 minutes ago Kevin R. Tipple RT @CBSDFW: Galleria Dallas plans to be open during its regular hours today after abruptly closing when shots were fired Tuesday evening. O… 2 hours ago john jarvis @rodn_r @jobinpnews @GalleriaDallas @wfaa "No suspect description has been given" That is Newspeak for "it's a bla… https://t.co/VMeE3Y3j1J 2 hours ago CBSDFW Galleria Dallas plans to be open during its regular hours today after abruptly closing when shots were fired Tuesda… https://t.co/JFmHS5uMiz 3 hours ago Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: Search Continues For Galleria Dallas Shooter, Mall Will Be Open Wednesday https://t.co/q9F3Hfc9C1 #dallas 3 hours ago TheMetalMustache RT @EricaRakow: Search for a shooter ongoing this morning in Dallas after one person was shot at the Galleria Mall. I've been to this mall… 3 hours ago Erica Rakow Search for a shooter ongoing this morning in Dallas after one person was shot at the Galleria Mall. I've been to th… https://t.co/dEBtH72sFf 4 hours ago