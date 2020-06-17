Global  

Search For Galleria Dallas Shooter Continues
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Search For Galleria Dallas Shooter Continues
CallingUOut7

TriBot RT @Ravagiing: Update from prev: REF: Dallas Galleria Mall. Update: • 1 shot - condition unknown • Active search • NOT an active sh… 13 minutes ago

kevinrtipple

Kevin R. Tipple RT @CBSDFW: Galleria Dallas plans to be open during its regular hours today after abruptly closing when shots were fired Tuesday evening. O… 2 hours ago

johnjarvis6000

john jarvis @rodn_r @jobinpnews @GalleriaDallas @wfaa "No suspect description has been given" That is Newspeak for "it's a bla… https://t.co/VMeE3Y3j1J 2 hours ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW Galleria Dallas plans to be open during its regular hours today after abruptly closing when shots were fired Tuesda… https://t.co/JFmHS5uMiz 3 hours ago

FeedDallas

Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: Search Continues For Galleria Dallas Shooter, Mall Will Be Open Wednesday https://t.co/q9F3Hfc9C1 #dallas 3 hours ago

TheMetalStash

TheMetalMustache RT @EricaRakow: Search for a shooter ongoing this morning in Dallas after one person was shot at the Galleria Mall. I've been to this mall… 3 hours ago

EricaRakow

Erica Rakow Search for a shooter ongoing this morning in Dallas after one person was shot at the Galleria Mall. I've been to th… https://t.co/dEBtH72sFf 4 hours ago


Galleria Dallas Evacuated After Shooting: 1 Person Injured, Suspect At-Large [Video]

Galleria Dallas Evacuated After Shooting: 1 Person Injured, Suspect At-Large

Galleria Dallas was evacuated Tuesday night after a shooting on the third floor Tuesday evening.The call came in around 6:45 p.m.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:12Published