Galleria Dallas Evacuated After Shooting: 1 Person Injured, Suspect At-Large
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Galleria Dallas Evacuated After Shooting: 1 Person Injured, Suspect At-Large

Galleria Dallas Evacuated After Shooting: 1 Person Injured, Suspect At-Large

Galleria Dallas was evacuated Tuesday night after a shooting on the third floor Tuesday evening.The call came in around 6:45 p.m.

Tweets about this

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Galleria Dallas Evacuated After Shooting: 1 Person Injured, Suspect At-Large https://t.co/EOGr3gRlWq 8 minutes ago

JLOHagans

KoolAidCuresCOVID-19 RT @CBSDFW: Galleria Dallas Evacuated After Reported Shooting, 1 Person Injured https://t.co/al5jB3Lb3b https://t.co/lM4BT0Fgyw 9 minutes ago

2Thedogpound

THEDOGPOUND(2) RT @CindyKayHogan1: Galleria Dallas Evacuated After Shooting: 1 Person Injured, Suspect At-Large – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth https://t.co/Owp… 10 minutes ago

Larapinlady

Julie Taner Galleria Dallas Evacuated After Shooting: 1 Person Injured, Suspect At-Large https://t.co/WAdstix4lW 11 minutes ago

CindyKayHogan1

Cindy Kay Hogan Galleria Dallas Evacuated After Shooting: 1 Person Injured, Suspect At-Large – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth https://t.co/OwpCcWVXKH 14 minutes ago

tdohrmann

Anthony Dohrmann Galleria Dallas Evacuated After Shooting: 1 Person Injured, Suspect At-Large – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth https://t.co/IDNzhVvF9c 16 minutes ago

Britpoptarts

💙𝓑𝓻𝓲𝓽𝓹🎯𝓹𝓽𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓼💙🌊 RT @TheLadyArcher77: Galleria Dallas Evacuated After Shooting: 1 Person Injured, Suspect At-Large https://t.co/hrrZCm2ZzM 18 minutes ago

TheLadyArcher77

@theLadyArcher77 🏹 Galleria Dallas Evacuated After Shooting: 1 Person Injured, Suspect At-Large https://t.co/hrrZCm2ZzM 24 minutes ago


