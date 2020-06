India-China face off: Fallen Soldier's wife in Bihar seeks revenge

Family of slain soldier Kundan Kumar, who lost his life in clash of Galwan Valley of Ladakh mourned at his residence in Bihar's Saharsa.

Wife of Kundan Kumar said, "I want revenge of his death.

I talked for the last time to him on 9th." On June 16, at least 20 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in Galwan Valley after violent face-off between Indian and Chinese Armies.