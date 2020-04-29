'We hear you' -Sen. Scott unveils police reform bill

We're listening to your concerns," Scott told reporters on Wednesday.

Senator Tim Scott, the Senate 's only black Republican , who crafted a new police reform bill, said the legislation would create greater safety for both suspects and police.

U.S. Senate Republicans unveiled a new police reform bill on Wednesday (June 17) as a rival to more sweeping Democratic legislation, as Congress struggled to address racial disparities in law enforcement three weeks after the death of George Floyd.

Scott told reporters on Wednesday that he was stopped by police seven times in one year.

He said this year, he got a warning ticket for failing to use his turn signal earlier in his lane change.

"I think this package speaks very clearly to the young person who is concerned when he is stopped by the law enforcement officers - we see you," Scott said.

The Republican-led Senate will turn to the bill next week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told a news conference, as Democrats in the House of Representatives prepared to advance their own legislation to a floor vote expected by July 4.