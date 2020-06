Pete Bennett admits it 'bothers him' Nikki Grahame is the main focus of Big Brother Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:10s - Published 5 minutes ago Pete Bennett admits it 'bothers him' Nikki Grahame is the main focus of Big Brother Former 'Big Brother' Pete Bennett spent his £100,000 'Big Brother' winnings on "bailiffs, the tax man, and drugs", and has admitted it "bothers [him]" that his former love interest and fellow housemate Nikki Grahame is often the "main focus" when people recall the show's seventh series. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Pete Bennett admits it ‘bothers him’ Nikki Grahame is the main focus of Big Brother #BigBrother #PeteBennett… https://t.co/1f51bHKBai 14 minutes ago