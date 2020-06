Kate Middleton Hosting Talk for Kids About Mental Wellness & Kindness Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:54s - Published 5 minutes ago Kate Middleton Hosting Talk for Kids About Mental Wellness & Kindness Kate Middleton has announced that she will lead an assembly focused on mental wellness for kids. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources How can we support the emotional well-being of teachers? | Sydney Jensen



Teachers emotionally support our kids -- but who's supporting our teachers? In this eye-opening talk, educator Sydney Jensen explores how teachers are at risk of "secondary trauma" -- the idea that.. Credit: TED Duration: 11:31 Published on May 11, 2020