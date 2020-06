An inexpensive drug that has been around for decades has been shown to decrease death in hospitalized coronavirus patients who require a oxygen or a ventilator; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.



Related videos from verified sources Reporter Update: Project Destiny Helping Those In Need



KDKA's Amy Wadas reports from the North Side where Project Destiny is helping out those in need during the Coronavirus pandemic. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:34 Published 2 hours ago What is dexamethasone, how does it work and when will it be used?



A cheap and widely available steroid can help save the lives of patients seriously ill with coronavirus, a trial has found. The discovery about dexamethasone is a major breakthrough in the fight.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23 Published 7 hours ago Cheap Steroid Successful In Reducing Death Risk Among Severely Ill Coronavirus Patients, Clinical Trial Finds



The steroid dexamethasone has been found to reduce the risk of death in seriously ill coronavirus patients by about a third, according to clinical trial results hailed on Tuesday as a "major.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:39 Published 16 hours ago