Chris D'Elia Accused Of Being A Predeator

Chris D'Elia is being accused of sexually harassing multiple women, including many underage girls, some as young as 15.

At least 30 women claim D'Elia messaged them on social media.

He asked for nude pictures and harassed and pressured the women into meeting for sex.

The women say D'Elia engaged on other “grooming” claims. Some of the women showed messaged where it was clear that D'Elia knew they were underaged.

Some of D'elia's underaged victims describe him plying them with alcohol and then raping them when they passed out.

His behavior has been called “predatory”, "creepy", and "perverted." D'Elia did not respond to Yahoo!

News for comment.