Wednesday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: HMST, AMED

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Monday, HomeStreet's Director, Mark Robert Patterson, made a $344,250 purchase of HMST, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $22.95 each.

So far Patterson is in the green, up about 8.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $24.98.

HomeStreet is trading off about 3% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Patterson bought HMST at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $344,765 at an average of $22.98 per share.

And at Amedisys, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Bruce D.

Perkins who purchased 2,000 shares for a cost of $167.48 each, for a trade totaling $334,960.

Before this latest buy, Perkins made one other purchase in the past year, buying $306,312 shares for a cost of $153.16 a piece.

Amedisys is trading up about 1.6% on the day Wednesday.

So far Perkins is in the green, up about 9.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $183.08.