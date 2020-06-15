Global  

Monday 6/29 Insider Buying Report: BSIG, EPZM
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Brightsphere Investment Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, John Paulson purchased 647,263 shares of BSIG, for a cost of $9.79 each, for a total investment of $6.34M.

Paulson was up about 26.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BSIG trading as high as $12.39 at last check today.

Brightsphere Investment Group is trading up about 4.1% on the day Monday.

And on Friday, Director David M.

Mott bought $994,165 worth of Epizyme, buying 62,019 shares at a cost of $16.03 a piece.

Epizyme is trading up about 10.3% on the day Monday.





