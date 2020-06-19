Global  

Friday 6/26 Insider Buying Report: ED, KODK
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Consolidated Edison's CFO, Robert N.

Hoglund, made a $143,300 purchase of ED, buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $71.65 each.

Consolidated Edison is trading up about 0.8% on the day Friday.

Before this latest buy, Hoglund purchased ED on 12 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $58,945 at an average of $86.79 per share.

And at Eastman Kodak, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Executive Chairman James V.

Continenza who purchased 46,737 shares at a cost of $2.22 each, for a total investment of $103,756.

Before this latest buy, Continenza purchased KODK at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.22M at an average of $2.42 per share.

Eastman Kodak is trading off about 4.1% on the day Friday.

Continenza was up about 9.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with KODK trading as high as $2.43 in trading on Friday.





