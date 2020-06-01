Monday 6/15 Insider Buying Report: FLXS, TDG

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Flexsteel Industries, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, COO Derek P.

Schmidt bought 35,506 shares of FLXS, for a cost of $11.78 each, for a total investment of $418,346.

So far Schmidt is in the green, up about 13.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $13.41.

Flexsteel Industries is trading up about 2.5% on the day Monday.

Before this latest buy, Schmidt bought FLXS on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $140,018 at an average of $9.39 per share.

And at TransDigm Group, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Michael Graff who bought 618 shares at a cost of $448.07 each, for a trade totaling $276,907.

TransDigm Group is trading up about 2.5% on the day Monday.