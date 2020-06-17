Global  

Scammers claiming to have COVID-19 results
Scammers are taking advantage of the hundreds of people waiting on their COVID-19 test results in Collier County.

The county department of health says they’re posing as DOH workers calling to share test results, but the call is full of red flags.

