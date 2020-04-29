Shares Drop As Wall Street Waits For Fed's Take On US Economy

Investors on Tuesday paused ahead of a Federal Reserve Meeting that could reveal the Fed's view on recent signs of economic recovery.

No major policy announcements are expected when the US central bank's meeting wraps up on Wednesday.

However, investors will scrutinize its remarks on the health of the economy, which has been reopening slowly after coronavirus-related closures.

According to Reuters, the S&P 1500 airlines index declined 8.5% on Tuesday.

Cruise operators Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line fell between 10% and 12% after climbing on Monday.