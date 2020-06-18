Josephine County investigates new COVID-19 cases

We spoke with Josephine County Public Health director Michael Weber about recent coronavirus cases in the area.

On the coronavirus watch-- multiple cases are being reported across southern oregon today.

In jackson county- two new cases are being reported.

These are ánotá linked to the harry and david outbreak.

There are a total of 85 confirmed cases in the county.

65 of them have recovered.

Josephine county is reporting one new case today.

That brings its total to 26.

Josephine county went the entire month of may without a new case of coronavirus.

Newswatch 12 confirmed that one of the new cases is an employee at fire mountain gems and beads.

The company says it's working with josephine county public health to coordinate its response and protocols.

Earlier today, i spoke with josephine county public health director about the recent cases.

How's the department been able to trace where these most recent cases are coming from, have a found the source.

Uh, we do suspect we know where, uh, at least one of them has come from the other one.

We have our suspicions, but we are still in the process of conducting our case in this issue.

Is there anything folks who are not directly related to this case is, should know about where that occurred?

Is there any concern about an outbreak at a workplace or any other type of facility?

I there's nothing that we're sharing right now.

If there is a facility that we identify as potentially being at risk, uh, it's something that we would share.

Uh, it's important to note that, um, just because a case may correct a certain location that doesn't necessarily put other people at risk.

Uh, there's lots of factors that come into play where we're trying to determine what location is.

A potential unsafe place or potentially high risk have the case of the turnip in josephine county been connected in any way?

Um, yes, we do know at least two of the cases are connected with each other.

Um, for those who don't know this week, we have had three positive cases.

Uh, this isn't that unusual, we would expect given the nature of events that have been going on lately that recent opening up.

Um, uh, more social activity and events going on.

We expected, we'd see some cases, three isn't, all that unusual or beyond what we would probably expect.

Um, so at least two of the claims cases are closely related, which actually does help us quite a bit made sure that it stays contained any of those folks.

Sick enough to require hospitalization.

Uh, we did have one individual who's hopped, hospitalized, and they're being feel much better.

But a certainly good news, uh, in terms of workplaces in josephine county, as far as you know, are most of the places taking the precautions necessary to protect workers?

Uh, yeah, by and large.

Um, obviously there's some places that, uh, are always going to struggle to meet the needs of what's going on, but, uh, by and large, we've received a very positive, uh, positive feedback and.

And a positive support from our businesses in the community.

One thing that we've offered as public health is we have a number of subject matter experts, and they've been sitting down with businesses that express interest or that submit plans.

And we'll actually review plans.

We'll actually walk, work sites and