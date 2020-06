Watch: Sonia Gandhi questions PM Modi over India-China faceoff

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi questioned Prime Minister Modi about the violent faceoff with the Chinese Army in Ladakh.

Sonia Gandhi said that PM Modi should come out and tell the nation about the present situation in Ladakh and whether some of our soldiers were still missing.

She further went on to say that Congress stands with the Armed forces and the government on the issue.

