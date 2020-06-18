Global  
 

June 18th: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history| Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:41s
We track some big events in history on this day.

Watch the video to find out more.

On June 18, 1942: The First Black Naval Officer was Commissioned.

Bernard W.

Robinson became the first African American Naval officer, commissioned in the US Naval Reserve.

Robinson attended Harvard Medical School and became a prominent radiologist after the war.

On June 18, 1980, the Human computer, Shakuntala Devi demonstrated the multiplication of two 13-digit numbers picked at random by the Computer Department of Imperial College, London.

She answered in 28 seconds.

In the year 1994, first ever Gay Games kicked started in New York City.

Games were held in June in New York City to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, the modern start of the LGBT movement in the United States.

The first Kazakh space satellite, was launched on June 18, 2006 by Proton-K rocket.

Containing 12 Ku-band transponders KazSat was a communications satellite planned to occupy a geosynchronous orbit approximately 36,000km above the Earth

