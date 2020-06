Arrest Warrant Issued For Man Wanted In Grisly Murder Of Transgender Woman Dominique Fells Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:17s - Published 1 day ago Kimberly Davis reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TONIGHT, AWAYER HEARING FROMDOMINIQUE'S FAMILY, THEY SPOKEWITH KIMBERLY DAVIS.Reporter: THE FAMILY ISASKING ANYONE WHO KNOWS THEWHEREABOUTS OF THEIR LOVED ONE'SMURDER TO JUST DO THE RIGHTTHING AND TURN HIM INTO POLICE.THEY ARE PREPARING TO BURYDOMINIQUE TOMORROW WITH HERKILLER STILL ON THE RUN.HE'S CONSIDERED ARMED ANDDANGEROUS.36-YEAR-OLD ACAKHENATON JONES ISWANTED FOR THE BRUTAL MURDER OFDOMINIQUE FELLS, THE 27-YEAR-OLDTRANS WOMAN'S DISMEMBERED BODYWAS DISCOVERED LAST WEEKDISCARDED IN THE SCHUYLKILLRIVER IN SOUTHWEST PHILLY.WHENEVER WE SAW HER, WE SAYLISTEN, BE CAREFUL, MAKE SUREYOU'RE SAFE.WE KNOW THERE'S A LOT OF HATEOUT THERE FOR TRANSGENDERSHER FAMILY IS BEYONDDEVASTATED.WE ACCEPTED HER AS WHO SHEIDENTIFIED AS AND WANTED THEBEST.Reporter: DOMINIQUE AND ROLLLYNN WILLIAMS AS HER AUNT ANDUNCLE.THEY TELL US DOMINIQUE HAD APROMISING FUTURE IN COSMETOLOGYAND HAD A PERSONALITY THAT COULDBRIGHTEN ANY ROOM.SHE'S ALWAYS BEENCHARISMATIC.OUT GOING, OUT SPOKEN.THERE'S AP ARREST WARRANTFOR JONES, THEY STOPPED BY HISHOME AT POWELTON AVENUE, WHERETHEY FOUND HAZMAT SUIT, BLOODSTAINS AN GRINDING TOOL WITHBLOOD.THIS WAS A GRUESOME DEATH.HOW ANYBODY CAN DO THIS TOANOTHER HUMAN BEING IS HEARTLESSAND CRUEL.NO MOTHER SHE DON'T HAVE THE GOTHROUGH THIS.I'M SPEAKING FOR MY SISTER INLAW.THE FAMILY IS GRATEFUL FORTHE OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT FROMACROSS THE COUNTRY.A GOFUNDME SURPASSED $120,000.IF ONE PERSON CAN DO THAT TOANOTHER HUMAN BEING, WHAT ELSEIS HE CAPABLE OF?IF YOU'RE ABLE TO DO THAT ONETIME, YOU CAN DO IT AGAINA MARCH FOR DOMINIQUE SET FORSATURDAY IN WEST PHILADELPHIA.FOR MORE INFORMATION, ON HUGHYOU CAN ATTEND THAT MARCH, HEADOVER TO CBSPHILLY.COM.