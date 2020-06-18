‘How offended are you now’: More vandalism reported in Macon

From a deface confederate statue, to graffiti in city parks, more vandalism has been reported.

Bibb county parks & beautification crews were busy this morning cleaning up more graffiti.

it was reported in tattnall square park that more vandalism was found in places like here, here, and here.

A confederate statue in downtown macon is another target on a growing list of acts of vandalism.

Reichert: we have had some vandalism and graffiti which is not who we are.

Many phrases like "black lives matter," and "how offended are you now" were displayed across the monument of a confederate soldier and at tattnal square park... mayor robert reichert says they're working to stop these acts from happening again.

Reichert: we are trying to respond to the graffiti and remove it as quickly as possible, so it doesn't become or continue to become a distraction of what we are trying to do as a community.

Some residents and business owners say it's time for everyone to come together and discuss reasons for these disturbing crimes.

Ward: that's only if the people who are committing these things would come forward and sit down and talk, explain to us why, and then we can have a conversation about this.

Mayor reichert says we are better than this.

Reichert: whoever this is, a juvenile or a misguided adult or perhaps something more malevolent and center stuff somebody trying to pit one side of a one group against another and stir up something in macon.

He says the vandalism is a distraction of the conversation that needs to be had for change.

Reichert: i can't change what's going on in minneapolis i can't change what's going on in brunswick i can't change the response of the community and other cities around the united states and new york and la and san francisco and the bibb county sheriff office is working to identify a suspect