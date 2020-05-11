We'll support govt as long as legitimate path is taken in dealing with China: Salman Khurshid

The senior Congress leader and former Union External Affairs Minister, Salman Khurshid reacted over the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark over India-China standoff in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

He also said that they will support the government so long as legitimate path is taken and a sensible part is taken in dealing with China.

"Is this said to China or is it said for effect within India, these are not words that you use if you want to find a solution.

It's these kind of words that might prove China to do what it's doing.

It's the responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to deliver peace or he has to deliver whatever else he wants to deliver but we are only there to save, we'll support so long as legitimate path is taken and a sensible part is taken in dealing with China," said Salman Khurshid, while talking to ANI.