'Who sent unarmed Indian soldiers to martyrdom'?: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has raised questions over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh on Monday night.

Rahul questioned who sent unarmed Indian jawans towards danger and why?

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid questioned the remarks made by PM Modi in the aftermath of the incident and asked whether his words were directed at China or meant for effect in India.

