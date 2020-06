The General who first saw through China’s intentions in Ladakh

On this episode of On the Record, Lt Gen (Retd) HS Panag speaks to Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury.

In the wake of 20 Indian soldiers' killing in LAC stand-off with China, Gen Panag talks on what India could have done different.

He also said that India shouldn't get emotionally carried away by the incident.

Watch the full interview for more details.